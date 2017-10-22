Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)

South Africa's Implats in talks that could lead to 2,500 job cuts JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Impala Platinum has started talks with the government and unions that could see up to 2,500 workers laid-off at its Rustenburg operations west of Johannesburg, the company said on Monday.

Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine JOHANNESBURG, July 21 Toronto-based Atlatsa Resources has agreed with joint venture partner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to place its Bokoni mine in South Africa on care and maintenance as part of a restructuring plan.

More South African mining jobs at stake on policy uncertainty: Amplats CEO LONDON Policy uncertainty in South Africa and low commodity prices are hurting investment in the mining sector and will lead to further job cuts, the chief executive of the world's biggest platinum miner, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), said on Tuesday.