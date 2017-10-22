Edition:
AO World PLC (AO.L)

AO.L on London Stock Exchange

111.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
112.00
Open
115.25
Day's High
115.25
Day's Low
110.00
Volume
1,848,939
Avg. Vol
738,586
52-wk High
192.30
52-wk Low
107.50

UK sales growth slows at AO World

LONDON, July 21 British online electrical retailer AO World saw sales growth slow in its latest quarter as it faced a challenging trading environment and tough comparative numbers for the same period last year, it said on Friday.

BRIEF-AO World Q1 UK revenue growth 2.5 pct

* Trading Statement, for the period 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017

UPDATE 2-AO World shares sink after warns of significant UK slowdown

June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.

AO World full-year revenue up on strong online sales

June 6 British online retailer AO World reported a 17 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in the UK and Europe through its website.

BRIEF-AO World says full-year revenue up 17 percent

* Ao world plc - ‍fy group operating loss of £12.0m versus £10.6m year ago ​

