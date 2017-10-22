Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO)
AOI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-2.58%)
$-0.04 (-2.58%)
Prev Close
$1.55
$1.55
Open
$1.53
$1.53
Day's High
$1.55
$1.55
Day's Low
$1.51
$1.51
Volume
114,592
114,592
Avg. Vol
85,108
85,108
52-wk High
$2.81
$2.81
52-wk Low
$1.51
$1.51
Select another date:
Mon, May 22 2017
BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
