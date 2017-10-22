Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APLH.NS)
APLH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,058.10INR
19 Oct 2017
1,058.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.25 (-0.49%)
Rs-5.25 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs1,063.35
Rs1,063.35
Open
Rs1,062.95
Rs1,062.95
Day's High
Rs1,063.95
Rs1,063.95
Day's Low
Rs1,054.20
Rs1,054.20
Volume
14,784
14,784
Avg. Vol
331,806
331,806
52-wk High
Rs1,393.40
Rs1,393.40
52-wk Low
Rs985.90
Rs985.90
Select another date:
Thu, Sep 21 2017
BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Prathap C Reddy as whole time director designated as exec chairman
BRIEF-India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise June-qtr profit more than halves
* June quarter profit 352.1 million rupees versus 721.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise March-qtr profit down 40.7 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 813.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 14.57 billion rupees
BRIEF-IHH Healthcare updates on the disposal of stake in Apollo Hospitals
* Refer to the announcement in relation to the disposal of 6.07% equity interest in apollo hospitals enterprise limited
Select another date: