Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)

APLO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

241.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs243.55
Open
Rs243.55
Day's High
Rs243.95
Day's Low
Rs240.00
Volume
200,575
Avg. Vol
3,752,482
52-wk High
Rs288.45
52-wk Low
Rs171.60

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres gets ‍listing approval for 63 mln shares issued to QIBs through QIP​

* ‍listing/trading approval for 63 million shares issued to QIBs through QIP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres approves issue of 63 mln shares to eligible QIBs

* Says approved issue of 63 million shares to eligible QIBs at issue price of 238 rupees/share Source text - http://bit.ly/2gbdlrn Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves issue price of shares to be allotted to QIBs at 238 rupees/share‍​

* Says approves issue price of shares to be allotted to eligible QIBs at 238 rupees per share‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2wATTY7 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves floor price of QIP at 250.44 rupees per share‍​

* Says approved floor price of QIP at INR 250.44 per share‍​ Source text -http://bit.ly/2fHF1QY Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol PAT down about 72 pct

* June quarter consol PAT 883 million rupees versus 3.16 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Onkar S. Kanwar as MD

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Onkar S. Kanwar as managing director

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres allotts NCDs on private placement basis worth INR 4.5 bln

* Says allotted NCDs on a private placement basis aggregating to INR 4.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres March-qtr profit falls about 16 pct

* Seeks members' nod for pvt placement of NCDs upto 15 billion rupees

