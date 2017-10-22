Edition:
United States

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP_u.TO)

AP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

40.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
$41.01
Open
$41.05
Day's High
$41.17
Day's Low
$40.85
Volume
75,038
Avg. Vol
178,284
52-wk High
$41.79
52-wk Low
$32.37

Select another date:

BRIEF-Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides leasing update for Montreal

Sept 28 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

BRIEF-Allied announces $270 mln equity offering

Aug 8 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

BRIEF-Allied qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.54​

Aug 2 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

BRIEF-Allied announces acquisition in Toronto's St. Lawrence market area

June 20 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-

BRIEF-Allied announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.53

May 3 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Select another date:

Market Views

» More AP_u.TO Market Views