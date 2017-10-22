Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4G.DE)
AR4G.DE on Xetra
52.99EUR
20 Oct 2017
52.99EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.08 (-0.15%)
€-0.08 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€53.07
€53.07
Open
€53.28
€53.28
Day's High
€53.65
€53.65
Day's Low
€52.83
€52.83
Volume
73,500
73,500
Avg. Vol
155,158
155,158
52-wk High
€67.32
€67.32
52-wk Low
€34.55
€34.55
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Aurelius starts share buyback program of up to 40 million euros
Oct 11 AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA:
BRIEF-Aurelius sells Regain Polymers to Imerys
Sept 6 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius H1 EBITDA for combined group at EUR 303.0 mln
Aug 10 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius starts share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 50 mln
July 18 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA
BRIEF-Aurelius acquires Danish do-it-yourself retail chain Silvan
July 10 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius: sale of Getronics Group with positive effect on EBITDA in Q3
July 7 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius executive board raises earnings forecast for 2017
July 6 Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa
BRIEF-Aurelius sells Getronics Group
July 6 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius Equity Opportunities adjustments to convertible bonds due 2020
June 22 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius Equity Opportunities sees 2017 EBITDA to exceed 500 million euros threshold
June 21 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
