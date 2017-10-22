Edition:
United States

Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO)

ARE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.34CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.08 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
$16.26
Open
$16.27
Day's High
$16.62
Day's Low
$16.27
Volume
201,501
Avg. Vol
293,150
52-wk High
$18.17
52-wk Low
$13.07

Select another date:

Fri, Aug 25 2017

BRIEF-Aecon Group hired advisers to explore sale - Bloomberg

* Canadian construction firm Aecon hired advisers to explore sale - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2wv3WAY Further company coverage:

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More ARE.TO Market Views