Edition:
United States

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd (ARIJ.J)

ARIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,377.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

312.00 (+2.82%)
Prev Close
11,065.00
Open
11,312.00
Day's High
11,498.00
Day's Low
11,150.00
Volume
1,087,244
Avg. Vol
839,523
52-wk High
12,690.00
52-wk Low
6,726.00

Select another date:

Thu, Sep 7 2017

African Rainbow Minerals FY profit boosted by improved commodity prices

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 Full-year profit at African Rainbow Minerals rose 166 percent on the back of higher commodity prices, the company said on Thursday, declaring its 11th consecutive annual dividend.

Continue Reading

EMR Capital to take 80 percent stake in Zambia copper mine

MELBOURNE Private equity house EMR Capital has purchased an 80 percent stake in a Zambian copper mine from African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and its partner for $97.10 million, ARM said on Tuesday.

EMR Capital to take 80 pct stake in Zambia copper mine

MELBOURNE, Aug 16 Private equity house EMR Capital has purchased an 80 percent stake in a Zambian copper mine from African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and its partner for $97.10 million, ARM said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-African Rainbow Minerals announces disposal of indirect interest in Lubambe copper mine

* ‍DISPOSAL OF ARM'S INDIRECT INTEREST IN LUBAMBE COPPER MINE​

Select another date:

Market Views

» More ARIJ.J Market Views