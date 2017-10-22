Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO)
ASR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.45%)
$-0.01 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
$2.23
$2.23
Open
$2.23
$2.23
Day's High
$2.24
$2.24
Day's Low
$2.20
$2.20
Volume
194,497
194,497
Avg. Vol
1,020,734
1,020,734
52-wk High
$3.18
$3.18
52-wk Low
$1.75
$1.75
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 1 2017
BRIEF-Alacer Gold reports Q2 EPS $0.08
* Alacer Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results
BRIEF-Alacer gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
* Alacer Gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
Select another date:
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's (ASR) CEO Adolfo Castro Rivas on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Still A Tough Call As Traffic Weakens
- IMF October Buys: The 12 Stocks Added To My Fund
- Will Turbulence In Mexico Mean A Bumpy Ride For OMA?
- July Buys: The 15 Stocks Added To My Fund
- May Buys: The 16 Stocks Added To My Fund