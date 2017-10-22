Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASURB.MX)
ASURB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
341.51MXN
20 Oct 2017
20 Oct 2017
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.97 (-0.28%)
$-0.97 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$342.48
$342.48
Open
$348.25
$348.25
Day's High
$349.73
$349.73
Day's Low
$341.09
$341.09
Volume
264,152
264,152
Avg. Vol
345,480
345,480
52-wk High
$404.00
$404.00
52-wk Low
$276.00
$276.00
Wed, Sep 20 2017
BRIEF-ASUR announces the Impact of Hurricane Maria on Luis Muñoz Marín Airport
Sept 20 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De Cv
BRIEF-Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv's total passenger traffic for August 2017 increased by 8.9% compared to August 2016
* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv - That total passenger traffic for August 2017 increased by 8.9% when compared to August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ASUR, PSP Investments buy 50 pct stake in Aerostar
May 30 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV :
