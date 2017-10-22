Atos SE (ATOS.PA)

BRIEF-Atos acquires 3 healthcare consulting companies in the US * ACQUIRES 3 KEY HEALTHCARE CONSULTING COMPANIES IN THE US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Atos to acquire Siemens Convergence Creators * TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE END OF DECEMBER 2017

BRIEF-Atos announces new contract with Brazilian football club Sao Paulo * ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACT WITH BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CLUB SAO PAULO FOOTBALL CLUB

BRIEF-Atos announces multi-vendor alliance to accelerate delivery of value from NFV‍​ * ANNOUNCES A MULTI-VENDOR ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE THE DELIVERY OF VALUE FROM NETWORK FUNCTIONS VIRTUALISATION (NFV)

BRIEF-Worldline partners with Pathe and Hiventy to set up a digital platform for film conservation‍​ * PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN PATHÉ, ATOS (WORLDLINE) AND HIVENTY TO SET UP A DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR FILM CONSERVATION‍​

BRIEF-Atos forms global reseller alliance with Dell * ATOS FORMS GLOBAL RESELLER ALLIANCE WITH DELL WITH 8 TO 16 SOCKETS BULLION SERVERS

BRIEF-Atos H1 revenue up 2.2 pct at constant scope and forex * H1 REVENUE EUR 6.31 BILLION, UP 2.2 PERCENT AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES

BRIEF-Atos signs IT infrastructure contract with National-Bank in Germany * ATOS SIGNS CONTRACT TO TRANSFORM IT INFRASTRUCTURE AT NATIONAL-BANK IN GERMANY