Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUP.TO)

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $‍0.03​ * Aurinia reports second quarter 2017 financial results, and provides operational highlights

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals resolves temporary non-compliance with Nasdaq's audit committee composition rule * Aurinia resolves temporary non-compliance with Nasdaq's audit committee composition rule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharma presents voclosporin remission data * Voclosporin remission data from the phase IIB aura-LV study highlighted at eular 2017

BRIEF-Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis * Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis