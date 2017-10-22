Edition:
Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)

AVEU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,167.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs7.70 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs1,159.70
Open
Rs1,165.00
Day's High
Rs1,177.70
Day's Low
Rs1,162.00
Volume
340,842
Avg. Vol
1,046,182
52-wk High
Rs1,288.65
52-wk Low
Rs558.30

Fri, Sep 8 2017

BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xRj6Om) Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

