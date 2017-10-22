Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA)
1,329.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-4.75 (-0.36%)
€1,334.50
€1,335.00
€1,341.05
€1,323.35
4,096
5,725
€1,414.85
€926.40
Wed, Oct 11 2017
Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers
LAS VEGAS Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.
UPDATE 1-Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers
LAS VEGAS, Oct 11 Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.
Dassault Aviation shares fall after CEO warns of Falcon 5X delay
PARIS Shares in Dassault Aviation were down 3.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company's chief executive told a U.S conference the Falcon 5X business jet's entry into service would be delayed.
Dassault CEO says in talks with India about more Rafale jets
TOULON, France, Sept 5 The chief executive of Dassault Aviation on Tuesday said the company was still in discussions with India over the possible purchase of additional twin-engine Rafale fighter jets, on top of the 36 ones India ordered in 2016.
Dassault says business jet market still weak
PARIS Dassault Aviation , the French maker of Falcon private jets and Rafale warplanes, said on Wednesday the business jet market remained weak, with high stocks of unsold aircraft hampering a tentative recovery in benchmark second-hand trading.
Dassault says business jet market still weak
PARIS, July 26 Dassault Aviation, the French maker of Falcon private jets and Rafale warplanes, said on Wednesday the business jet market remained weak, with high stocks of unsold aircraft hampering a tentative recovery in benchmark second-hand trading.
BRIEF-Dassault Aviation selects Sopra Steria to implement its Rafale Maintenance Management System
* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT DASSAULT AVIATION HAS SELECTED CO AND ITS UNIT CIMPA TO IMPLEMENT ITS RAFALE MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
Dassault sees pick up in Northern Europe market, pressure in U.S.
GENEVA Dassault Aviation SA sees improvements in the jet market in Northern Europe, Russia and China, but uncertainty about U.S. policies will weigh on sales in the United States and Mexico, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday.
Dassault sees pick up in N.Europe market, pressure in U.S.
GENEVA, May 21 Dassault Aviation SA sees improvements in the jet market in Northern Europe, Russia and China, but uncertainty about U.S. policies will weigh on sales in the United States and Mexico, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday.
Dassault Aviation sees new deal for its Rafale fighter jet in 2018: report
PARIS French plane-maker Dassault Aviation SA sees a new sale contract for its Rafale fighter jet in 2018, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in an interview with French regional newspaper Sud-Ouest on Sunday.
- Aftermath
- Cut Free Quarter: MLP Distribution Recap 2Q 2017
- Marcellus Bust? Capex 2X Cash Flow, DUC Blowdown
- Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Presents At Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference - Slideshow
- Antero Midstream Partners 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
- Antero Midstream Partners' (AM) CEO Paul Rady on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript