Claranova SA (AVQ.PA)
AVQ.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
0.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
0.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.43%)
€0.00 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
€0.47
€0.47
Open
€0.47
€0.47
Day's High
€0.47
€0.47
Day's Low
€0.47
€0.47
Volume
1,762,433
1,762,433
Avg. Vol
4,947,838
4,947,838
52-wk High
€0.55
€0.55
52-wk Low
€0.10
€0.10
Select another date:
Tue, Oct 3 2017
BRIEF-Claranova FY adjusted EBITDA loss narrows to 5.0 million euros
* FY RESTATED REVENUE EUR 130.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 99.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Avanquest 9-month cons. revenue up at 100.8 million euros
* SOON TO BE RENAMED CLARANOVA; NEW NAME WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS AT EGM OF JUNE 7, 2017
BRIEF-Avanquest Q3 cons. revenue (at constant scope and at constant exchange rates) up at 29.3 million euros
* Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE (AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES) EUR 29.3 MILLION, UP BY 39 PERCENT See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Management Board of Avanquest will propose to shareholders that its software activity be made into subsidiary called Avanquest Software
* The Management Board will propose to the shareholders on June 7 that its software activity be made into a subsidiary called Avanquest Software
Select another date: