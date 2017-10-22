AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)

Third time lucky as Aveva agrees £3 billion software deal with Schneider LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in an enlarged industrial software business worth about 3 billion pounds after agreeing to combine with Britain's Aveva Group at the third time of asking.

UPDATE 3-Third time lucky as Aveva agrees 3 bln pound software deal with Schneider * France's Schneider will own 60 pct of London-listed company

BRIEF-Aveva, Schneider see same compelling industrial logic, better trading environment * SAME COMPELLING INDUSTRIAL LOGIC AS BEFORE, TRADING ENVIRONMENT FOR BOTH BUSINESSES MORE STABLE- CHAIRMAN

BRIEF-Schneider Electric combines with Aveva on software business‍​ * COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CREATE GLOBAL LEADER IN ENGINEERING AND INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE‍​

BRIEF-Schneider Electric says combining software ops with Aveva * Schneider Electric says combining its industrial software business with Aveva

Britain's Aveva to tie-up with Schneider Electric in software deal LONDON, Sept 5 British engineering software company Aveva Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to combine with Schneider Electric's software business, creating a London-listed software firm worth more than 3 billion pounds.

Britain's Aveva set to unveil Schneider deal: source London British engineering software company Aveva is poised to announce a tie-up with France's Schneider Electric to create a business worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Britiain's Aveva set to unveil 3 bln pound Schneider merger- Sky News Sept 4 British engineering software company Aveva Group is set to unveil a 3 billion pound-plus ($3.9 billion) merger with the software arm of France's Schneider Electric, Sky News reported on Monday.