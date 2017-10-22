Edition:
AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)

AVV.L on London Stock Exchange

2,455.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

15.00 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
2,440.00
Open
2,454.00
Day's High
2,462.00
Day's Low
2,443.00
Volume
82,124
Avg. Vol
360,371
52-wk High
2,522.00
52-wk Low
1,655.00

BRIEF-Aveva investors back Schneider deal

* ALL RESOLUTIONS IN ‍CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE BUSINESS WERE PASSED ON A POLL AT GENERAL MEETING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Third time lucky as Aveva agrees £3 billion software deal with Schneider

LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in an enlarged industrial software business worth about 3 billion pounds after agreeing to combine with Britain's Aveva Group at the third time of asking.

UPDATE 3-Third time lucky as Aveva agrees 3 bln pound software deal with Schneider

* France's Schneider will own 60 pct of London-listed company

BRIEF-Aveva, Schneider see same compelling industrial logic, better trading environment

* SAME COMPELLING INDUSTRIAL LOGIC AS BEFORE, TRADING ENVIRONMENT FOR BOTH BUSINESSES MORE STABLE- CHAIRMAN

BRIEF-Schneider Electric combines with Aveva on software business‍​

* COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CREATE GLOBAL LEADER IN ENGINEERING AND INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE‍​

BRIEF-Schneider Electric says combining software ops with Aveva

* Schneider Electric says combining its industrial software business with Aveva

Britain's Aveva to tie-up with Schneider Electric in software deal

LONDON, Sept 5 British engineering software company Aveva Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to combine with Schneider Electric's software business, creating a London-listed software firm worth more than 3 billion pounds.

Britain's Aveva set to unveil Schneider deal: source

London British engineering software company Aveva is poised to announce a tie-up with France's Schneider Electric to create a business worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Britiain's Aveva set to unveil 3 bln pound Schneider merger- Sky News

Sept 4 British engineering software company Aveva Group is set to unveil a 3 billion pound-plus ($3.9 billion) merger with the software arm of France's Schneider Electric, Sky News reported on Monday.

BRIEF-Aveva Group says full year outlook remains in line with board's expectations

* Expect phasing of revenue in FY 2018 to be broadly similar to prior year

