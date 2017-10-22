American Express Co (AXP.N)

BRIEF-American Express says FY2017 EPS guidance raised to $5.80-$5.90​ * American Express Co - qtrly ‍consolidated provisions for losses were $769 million, up 53 percent from $504 million a year ago​

UPDATE 2-U.S. top court to review antitrust claims against American Express WASHINGTON, Oct 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether American Express Co is violating federal antitrust law by forbidding merchants that accept its credit cards from encouraging customers to use rival cards that charge lower fees.

American Express wins dismissal of lawsuit over lost Costco contract NEW YORK, Oct 2 American Express Co has won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing the credit card services company of defrauding shareholders about the loss in 2015 of a lucrative co-branding relationship with Costco Wholesale Corp .

BRIEF-Small to mid-cap companies expect higher export revenues - survey * Optimism reigns among small and middle market companies who export; more than seven in ten expect exporting revenues to increase in the next 12 months – American Express Grow Global Survey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-American Express expands Centurion Lounge in Hong Kong, Philadelphia international airports * American Express - expansion of signature airport lounge network, Centurion Lounge, 2 new locations in Hong Kong, Philadelphia international airports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: