Alterra Power Corp (AXY.TO)

AXY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$5.03
Open
$5.05
Day's High
$5.11
Day's Low
$5.02
Volume
23,926
Avg. Vol
37,142
52-wk High
$6.13
52-wk Low
$4.20

Mon, Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Alterra Power acquires California wind development project

* Alterra Power Corp - ‍alterra acquired Jawbone​ project from Jawbone Wind Energy Llc, which is principally owned by Philip and Daniel Rudnick

BRIEF-Alterra Power announces $133 million refinancing at HS ORKA

* Alterra power announces $133 million refinancing at hs orka

BRIEF-Alterra qtrly consolidated revenue up 24 pct to $17.2 mln

* Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

BRIEF-Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project

* Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project

BRIEF-Alterra Power announces termination of Blue Lagoon sales process

* Alterra Power announces termination of Blue Lagoon sales process

BRIEF-Alterra Power announces final settlement of Icelandic bond

* Says Magma Energy Sweden entered into an agreement to settle its US$71.3 million non-recourse bond​

BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment

* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment

BRIEF-Alterra Power reports potential sale of blue lagoon interest

* Alterra Power announces potential sale of blue lagoon interest

BRIEF-Alterra Power qtrly revenue rose 22 pct to $18.2 mln

* Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and annual general and special meeting

