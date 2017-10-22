Edition:
Arizona Mining Inc (AZ.TO)

AZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
$3.37
Open
$3.36
Day's High
$3.39
Day's Low
$3.29
Volume
181,787
Avg. Vol
568,547
52-wk High
$3.68
52-wk Low
$1.70

BRIEF-Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares

* Osisko Gold Royalties - ‍entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share​

BRIEF-Arizona Mining appoints Tom Whelan as CFO

* Whelan succeeds Paul Ireland, who will remain with company as a consultant​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining

* South32 Ltd - ‍entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated​

BRIEF-Arizona Mining announces C$110 million private placement with South32

* Arizona mining announces c$110 million private placement with south32

