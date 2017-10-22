TV Azteca SAB de CV (AZTECACPO.MX)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR4(EXP)' rating to TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V.'s (TV Azteca) proposed USD350 million senior unsecured notes due 2024. The proceeds are expected to be used mainly for refinancing of its existing notes, and for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS TV Azteca's ratings reflect the company's second-largest market position in the Mexican broadcasting industry and its solid cont