Boeing Co (BA.N)

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 bln SHANGHAI, Oct 20 China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

Singapore Airlines to finalize $13.8 billion Boeing order next week SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it will finalize an order for 39 Boeing Co aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices when Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Washington D.C. next week.

Boeing invests in autonomous flight tech provider Near Earth Autonomy Boeing Co said on Thursday it invested in Near Earth Autonomy, a Pittsburgh-based firm that develops technologies enabling autonomous flight such as drones.

