Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

435.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.30 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs438.75
Open
Rs439.90
Day's High
Rs441.05
Day's Low
Rs433.50
Volume
13,454
Avg. Vol
114,113
52-wk High
Rs449.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Corp Sept-qtr profit down 13 pct

* Sept quarter profit 507.1 million rupees versus 583 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Bajaj Corp gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs

* Gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uDJDRB) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bajaj Corp June qtr profit up about 5 pct

* June quarter net profit 549.8 million rupees versus 522 million rupees

