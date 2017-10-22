Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty wins $260 mln US commercial and residential scheme in Miami​ * ‍AWARDED $260 MLN (C. £193 MLN) US COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL SCHEME IN MIAMI​

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty appointed to capital works framework by Cambridgeshire County Council * APPOINTED TO £350 MILLION CAPITAL WORKS FRAMEWORK BY CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty announces sale of Blackpool airport * HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS 95% SHARE IN BLACKPOOL AIRPORT TO BLACKPOOL COUNCIL, FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £4.25 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty named preferred bidder for a Hinkley contract * ‍BALFOUR BEATTY APPOINTED AS PREFERRED BIDDER FOR HINKLEY POINT C TUNNELLING AND MARINE PACKAGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-Britain's Balfour posts 70 pct profit rise as turnaround bears fruit * Shares up 7 pct, top Stoxx gainers (Adds CEO, analyst comment, details, share movement)

Balfour Beatty H1 profit rises on UK construction rebound Aug 16 Britain's Balfour Beatty reported an almost 70 percent rise in half-year pretax profit on Wednesday as its British construction business swung back into the black.

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty says appointed to 38 mln stg construction contract * BALFOUR BEATTY - HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO £38 MILLION CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR NEW COOPER'S HILL RETIREMENT DEVELOPMENT IN SURREY, ON BEHALF OF AUDLEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty says its JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts * Two contracts have been awarded to Balfour Beatty's 50:50 joint venture with Vinci (adds dropped words)​