BASF SE (BASFn.DE)

UPDATE 4-U.S. experts doubt EPA curbs on Monsanto, BASF herbicides will halt crop damage NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Oct 13 U.S. weed specialists doubted on Friday that new federal restrictions on the use of a controversial weed killer, sold by Monsanto Co and BASF , will prevent recurrences next year of crop damage linked to the chemical.

BASF to buy seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 billion FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto .

BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal FRANKFURT BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

BRIEF-Bayer to use proceeds of BASF seeds deal to refinance Monsanto deal * ‍Says will use net proceeds from announced divestiture to partially refinance planned acquisition of Monsanto​

BASF dichlorobenzene error halts deliveries of TDI foam product BERLIN, Oct 11 Germany's BASF said on Wednesday it had halted deliveries of TDI, which is used in the production of foam materials, after detecting excessive levels of dichlorobenzene.