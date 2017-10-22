Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)
BATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
791.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-10.35 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs801.70
Open
Rs803.95
Day's High
Rs805.00
Day's Low
Rs755.35
Volume
148,848
Avg. Vol
814,693
52-wk High
Rs805.00
52-wk Low
Rs399.20
Wed, Aug 2 2017
BRIEF-Bata India June-qtr profit up about 20 pct
* June quarter profit 604.3 million rupees versus 505 million rupees last year
BRIEF-S R Industries says Bata India is new addition to co's client list
* Says Bata India is new addition to co's client list Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bata India recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bata India March-qtr profit rises 27 pct
* March quarter net profit 359 million rupees , up 27 percent
