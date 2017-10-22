Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE)

European shares climb to four-month high, boosted by Bayer LONDON/MILAN European shares hit their highest in nearly four months on Friday, helped by gains in Bayer , after the German drugmaker sold assets that will pave the way for its acquisition of Monsanto .

BASF to buy seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 billion FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto .

BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal FRANKFURT BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

Bayer sticks by Xarelto sales estimate despite study setback FRANKFURT/BERLIN Bayer stood by its peak sales estimate for clot prevention drug Xarelto after the pill disappointed in a late-stage trial to test prevention of repeat strokes.