Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE)
117.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.75 (-0.63%)
€118.70
€119.15
€119.55
€117.20
1,872,387
1,883,199
€123.90
€86.03
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Bayer files for Japanese approval of extended half-life Hemophilia A compound
* Submits its extended half-life Hemophilia A compound for marketing authorization in Japan
European shares climb to four-month high, boosted by Bayer
LONDON/MILAN European shares hit their highest in nearly four months on Friday, helped by gains in Bayer , after the German drugmaker sold assets that will pave the way for its acquisition of Monsanto .
UPDATE 2-European shares climb to four-month high, boosted by Bayer
* Profit warning hits UK engineer GKN (Adds details, updates prices at close)
BASF to buy seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 billion
FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto .
UPDATE 4-BASF to harvest seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 bln
* Shares Bayer rise to top of DAX index (Adds BASF CEO comment, source, analyst comment on Bayer capital increase, further details)
BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal
FRANKFURT BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.
BASF to buy seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 bln
FRANKFURT, Oct 13 BASF said on Friday it had agreed to buy significant parts of Bayer's seed and non-selective herbicide businesses for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash.
BRIEF-Bayer to use proceeds of BASF seeds deal to refinance Monsanto deal
* Says will use net proceeds from announced divestiture to partially refinance planned acquisition of Monsanto
Bayer sticks by Xarelto sales estimate despite study setback
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Bayer stood by its peak sales estimate for clot prevention drug Xarelto after the pill disappointed in a late-stage trial to test prevention of repeat strokes.
UPDATE 1-Bayer sticks by Xarelto sales estimate despite study setback
* Trial was on secondary prevention of stroke, embolism (Adds peak sales estimate)
