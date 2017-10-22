Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)
BBOXT.L on London Stock Exchange
146.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
146.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.69%)
1.00 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
145.40
145.40
Open
146.10
146.10
Day's High
147.10
147.10
Day's Low
145.30
145.30
Volume
1,802,806
1,802,806
Avg. Vol
2,526,666
2,526,666
52-wk High
151.40
151.40
52-wk Low
127.09
127.09
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF-Tritax Big Box REIT buys Royal Mail facility for 49 mln stg
* Acquisition of royal mail distribution facility at danes way
BRIEF-Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG
* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG
