Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)

BC8G.DE on Xetra

68.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.86 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
€68.12
Open
€67.89
Day's High
€69.39
Day's Low
€67.50
Volume
100,453
Avg. Vol
51,373
52-wk High
€69.39
52-wk Low
€42.28

Mon, Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-Bechtle signs third framework agreement with German armed forces

* Says German army's information technology procurement agency has awarded Bechtle framework agreement for it components and services.

BRIEF-Bechtle to issue bonus shares

* Says each shareholder will receive one additional share, a so-called bonus share, for each share they currently own

BRIEF-Bechtle ‍wins NATO contract worth up to 45 mln euros

* Says Nnato Communications and Information (NCI) agency has accepted Bechtle's bid for a framework contract to fulfil its it component needs​

BRIEF-Bechtle affirms 2017 guidance after Q1 results

* Q1 pretax margin 3.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

