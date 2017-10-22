BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)
BCA.L on London Stock Exchange
205.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
205.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.25 (-0.60%)
-1.25 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
206.75
206.75
Open
209.00
209.00
Day's High
209.00
209.00
Day's Low
204.50
204.50
Volume
5,614,041
5,614,041
Avg. Vol
1,459,754
1,459,754
52-wk High
230.00
230.00
52-wk Low
171.00
171.00
Select another date:
Tue, Jun 27 2017
BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well
* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions
