Edition:
United States

BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)

BCA.L on London Stock Exchange

205.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.25 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
206.75
Open
209.00
Day's High
209.00
Day's Low
204.50
Volume
5,614,041
Avg. Vol
1,459,754
52-wk High
230.00
52-wk Low
171.00

Select another date:

Tue, Jun 27 2017

BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well

* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More BCA.L Market Views