Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP_u.TO)

Japan's Mitsui to sell stake in UK's First Hydro TOKYO, July 21 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Friday it has agreed to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. for more than 5 billion yen ($45 million).

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable Partners issues U.S.$475 million project-level green bond * Brookfield Renewable issues US$475 million project-level green bond

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable announces CDN$550 mln equity offering * Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity offering

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for preferred shares * Brookfield Renewable announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for preferred shares

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable reports first quarter results * Brookfield Renewable Partners lp qtrly normalized ffo normalized ffo per lp unit $ 0.45