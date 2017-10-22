Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)

Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale LONDON Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring.

Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South African lender Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by strong earnings growth in local markets and Africa, despite an economic downturn.

Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout JOHANNESBURG Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.

S.African central bank: Still oppose watchdog findings on bank bailout JOHANNESBURG, July 11 The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said on Tuesday it is proceeding with its legal challenge to the Public Protector's findings over an apartheid-era bailout of a bank subsequently bought by Absa, now a unit of Barclays Africa Group.