Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAF.NS)

BHAF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,017.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.00 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs1,027.40
Open
Rs1,027.00
Day's High
Rs1,028.95
Day's Low
Rs1,012.00
Volume
138,298
Avg. Vol
2,301,818
52-wk High
Rs1,047.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.10

UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial

* Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price

India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion

NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.

UPDATE 1-India's IndusInd Bank in talks to buy microlender Bharat Financial

* Firms say enter into exclusive talks on a strategic combination

India's IndusInd Bank in talks with Bharat Financial to pursue merger

Sept 11 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Monday it would enter into exclusive talks with Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd to pursue a potential merger between the two financial firms.

BRIEF-Bharat Financial Inclusion posts June-qtr loss

* Profit after tax in June quarter last year was 2.36 billion rupees; total revenue was 4.14 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2eMV3eZ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bharat Financial Inclusion plans 2 lakh kirana points across 16 states

* Says co plans 100% digital financial inclusion with 2 lakh kirana points across 16 states Source text - (http://bit.ly/2smjwwC) Further company coverage:

