Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)
BHEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
84.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
Rs84.75
Open
Rs85.00
Day's High
Rs85.50
Day's Low
Rs84.15
Volume
771,136
Avg. Vol
6,616,304
52-wk High
Rs121.83
52-wk Low
Rs77.40
Norway wealth fund excludes India's BHEL due to environment rules
OSLO Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
