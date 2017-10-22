Bid Corporation Ltd (BIDJ.J)
BIDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
30,865.50ZAc
20 Oct 2017
30,865.50ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-34.50 (-0.11%)
-34.50 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
30,900.00
30,900.00
Open
31,000.00
31,000.00
Day's High
31,137.00
31,137.00
Day's Low
30,624.00
30,624.00
Volume
388,368
388,368
Avg. Vol
889,147
889,147
52-wk High
32,400.00
32,400.00
52-wk Low
22,183.00
22,183.00
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-Bid Corporation says JP Morgan Chase & Co cuts stake to 9.62 pct
* JP MORGAN CHASE & CO CUTS STAKE TO 9.62 PERCENT FROM 10.48 PERCENT HELD EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date:
- Tracking Dan Loeb's Third Point Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update
- Sotheby's (BID) CEO Thomas Smith on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Sotheby's (BID) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
- The Time To Hedge Is Now! Something To Consider
- Sotheby's (BID) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
- Tracking Dan Loeb's Third Point Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update