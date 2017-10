Biocon Ltd (BION.NS)

BRIEF-Biocon says insulins facility in Malaysia gets EU GMP compliance certificate * Says Biocon's insulins facility in Malaysia receives EU GMP compliance certificate Source text - http://bit.ly/2waGftz Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Biocon announces partnership with JDRF to support study of oral insulin drug candidate * Says JDRF supports biocon study of novel, fast-acting oral insulin tregopil for type 1 diabetes treatment Source text - http://bit.ly/2wEFaOf Further company coverage:

India's Biocon pulls application for EU approval of two drugs Aug 16 India's Biocon Ltd has withdrawn its application seeking European Union approval for two drugs after the EU drugs regulator sought re-inspection of their production facility, sending shares down more than 8 percent.

BRIEF-Biocon incorporates Biocon Healthcare in Malaysia * Says incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Biocon Healthcare Sdn Bhd in Malaysia Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vsaiOD) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Biocon June qtr net profit 813 mln rs vs. 1.67 bln rs year-ago * June quarter net income 813 million rupees versus 1.67 billion rupees year-ago

BRIEF-FDA oncologic drugs advisory committee unanimously recommends approval of Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar Trastuzumab * FDA oncologic drugs advisory committee unanimously recommends approval of Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar Trastuzumab

BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio * Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues form 483 to Biocon Bangalore facility * FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pYI4Kt) Further company coverage: