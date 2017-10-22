Biomerieux SA (BIOX.PA)

BRIEF-Biomerieux H1 operating income rises to 163 million euros * IS NOW TARGETING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR OF BETWEEN 9 PCT AND 10 PCT

BRIEF-Bim Q2 net profit rises 50% to 216.4 mln lira, revises 2017 revenue growth outlook to 20-23% * REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 6.21 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.91 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Biomérieux receives FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability on VITEK® MS * BIOMÉRIEUX RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR EXPANDED PATHOGEN IDENTIFICATION CAPABILITY ON VITEK® MS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Sysmex and Biomérieux agreed to dissolve JV Sysmex Biomérieux co., ltd. * SYSMEX AND BIOMÉRIEUX AGREED TO DISSOLVE THE JOINT VENTURE SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX CO., LTD.

Veneto Banca says has started process to sell stake in BIM MILAN Veneto Banca, one of two troubled regional lenders Italy is winding down, said on Thursday it had started the process to sell its controlling stake in private banking group BIM .

Italy's BIM head confident the unit can be sold fast after Veneto Banca liquidation MILAN The head of Italy's BIM said on Monday he was confident the private banking group would be sold on the market quickly following the decision to liquidate its main shareholder Veneto Banca.

BRIEF-Bim to establish a food supply and packaging company with 5.0 mln lira capital * TO ESTABLISH A %100 OWNED UNIT WITH 5.0 MILLION LIRA CAPITAL IN ORDER TO PROVIDE THE SUPPLY AND PACKAGING OF VARIOUS FOOD ITEMS ESPECIALLY RICE AND PULSE PRODUCTS SOLD IN THE COMPANY RETAIL STORES‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)