Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BJAT.NS)

India's Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 pct Oct 17 Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's fourth biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' expectations.

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept-qtr profit down about 1 pct * Sept quarter net profit 11.12 billion rupees versus 11.23 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y * Says September total sales of 428,752 vehicles versus 376,765 vehicles last year.

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto August total sales up 3 pct * Says August total sales of 335,031 vehicles versus 325,347 vehicles last year

Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK Aug 8 Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has tied up with Triumph Motorcycles UK to offer a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.

BRIEF-Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles UK announces partnership * Says Triumph Motorcycles UK and Bajaj Auto India announce a new partnership

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto July total sales down 6.7 pct * Says July total sales of 307,727 vehicles versus 329,833 vehicles last year

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment June-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct * Consol June quarter share of profit on investment in associates 5.25 billion rupees versus 4.80 billion rupees year ago