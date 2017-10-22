Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BJFS.NS)
BJFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5,306.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.95 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs5,315.05
Open
Rs5,343.00
Day's High
Rs5,343.00
Day's Low
Rs5,250.00
Volume
21,122
Avg. Vol
181,064
52-wk High
Rs5,790.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,480.00
Mon, Oct 16 2017
CORRECTED-BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv Sept-qtr consol profit up 13.2 pct
* Sept-quarter consol revenue from operations 31.36 billion rupees
BRIEF-Bajaj Finserv gets members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD
* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD Source text - (http://bit.ly/2vBIjec) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv June quarter consol net profit up 21.7 pct
* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 5.38 billion rupees; consol total revenue 52.34 billion rupees
BRIEF-Bajaj Finserv seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as md
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv March-qtr consol profit up 3 pct
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 5.18 billion rupees; consol total revenue 63.12 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2rq0nG4 Further company coverage:
