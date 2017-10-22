Komercni Banka as (BKOM.PR)

Komercni Banka sees Czech corporate borrowing slowdown PRAGUE Komercni Banka, the Czech division of Societe Generale, said its loan growth may not be as strong as expected this year as corporate borrowing has started to slow.

UPDATE 1-Komercni Banka Q2 net profit beats estimates, releases provisions PRAGUE, Aug 2 Czech lender Komercni Banka reported on Wednesday a 5 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit, a lower fall than expected, due to a decrease in risky loan costs.

Komercni Banka Q2 net profit beats estimates, risk costs fall PRAGUE, Aug 2 Czech lender Komercni Banka reported on Wednesday a 5 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit, a lower fall than expected, due to a decrease in risky loan costs.

BRIEF-Moody's: countercyclical buffer rise is credit positive for Czech banks * Moody's says rise in countercyclical capital buffer is credit positive for Czech banks because it ensures that they focus on capital retention to preserve their existing solid capital bases amid strong loan growth

Komercni Banka will meet higher capital buffer after "surprise" increase PRAGUE, June 14 Czech lender Komercni Banka will be ready to meet higher capital requirements next year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, after the central bank decided this week to make banks put more aside in case of hard times.

UPDATE 1-Komercni Banka Q1 net profit rises 41 pct after HQ bldg sale PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.

Komercni Banka Q1 net profit rises 41 percent after HQ sale PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.