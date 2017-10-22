Edition:
Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)

BLDP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.12 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
$6.16
Open
$6.18
Day's High
$6.40
Day's Low
$6.13
Volume
308,245
Avg. Vol
407,315
52-wk High
$6.86
52-wk Low
$2.17

BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems achieves order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30, 2017

* Says achieved an order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30(th), 2017

BRIEF-Ballard signs LOI to power first-ever fuel cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France

* Ballard signs LOI to power first-ever fuel cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Says "in q2 we grew revenue 50 pct year-on-year to $26.5 million"

BRIEF-Ballard to supply 5 fuel cell engines to SunLine Transit Agency

* Ballard to supply 5 fuel cell engines to SunLine Transit Agency for clean energy buses in ca

BRIEF-Ballard reports Q1 2017 results

* Ballard Power Systems Inc - total revenue was $22.7 million in quarter, an increase of 39% resulting from growth in both power products and technology solutions.

