British Land Company PLC (BLND.L)

BRIEF-British Land says ‍CFO Lucinda Bell to leave company in 2018 * ‍LUCINDA BELL, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO STAND DOWN FROM BOARD AND LEAVE COMPANY ON 4 APRIL 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-British Land Co announces 300 mln pounds unsecured sterling bond issue * SAYS ITS DEBUT STERLING BOND ISSUE FOR £300 MILLION AT A COUPON OF 2.375% FOR 12 YEAR

UPDATE 1-Property firm British Land plans 300 mln stg buyback July 18 British Land plans to spend up to 300 million pounds ($394 million) to buy back its shares in this financial year, the property developer said on Tuesday, citing limited investment opportunities.

BRIEF-British Land and Oxford Properties complete sale of Leadenhall Building * British land and Oxford Properties complete sale of leadenhall building to C C Land

RPT-UPDATE 1-British Land cuts amount of speculative building May 17 Property company British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was developing before securing tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office customers were taking longer to make decisions on moves.

