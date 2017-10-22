BHP Billiton PLC (BLT.L)

UPDATE 1-BHP Q1 iron ore output hurt by mine fire, guidance intact Oct 18 Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June, but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thursday.

Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up: sources LONDON Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up -sources * Elliott met investors in London, South Africa and Australia

BHP Billiton evacuates Shenzi, Neptune platforms ahead of Nate HOUSTON, Oct 6 BHP Billiton has completed the evacuation of its Shenzi and Neptune deepwater oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, the firm said on Friday.

BHP hires Barclays, Citi for U.S. shale gas divestment: sources LONDON BHP Billiton , the world's largest miner, has hired Barclays and Citigroup to help it exit its underperforming U.S. shale oil and gas business, which could fetch around $10 billion, two banking sources said.

