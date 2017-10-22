Edition:
United States

Balaji Telefilms Ltd (BLTE.NS)

BLTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs154.95
Open
Rs154.50
Day's High
Rs156.85
Day's Low
Rs154.20
Volume
58,033
Avg. Vol
779,745
52-wk High
Rs202.80
52-wk Low
Rs73.60

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Industries been allotted 25.2 mln shares of Balaji Telefilms at 164 rupees each ‍​

* Says co been allotted 25.2 million shares of Balaji Telefilms at 164 rupees each on Aug 22 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Balaji Telefilms seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital

* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital

BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms approves issue of 25.2 mln shares to Reliance Industries for 4.13 bln rupees

* Says approved issue of 25.2 million shares of company to Reliance Industries Limited for 4.13 billion rupees Source text: (https://goo.gl/hyMAjv) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji

* Zee Entertainment Enterprises clarifies on news item "Balaji Telefilms mulls selling up to 26 pct stake in Alt Balaji, in talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises"

BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms to consider fund raising options including through issue of securities

* Says to consider various fund raising options including raising funds through issue of securities on preferential basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uAl0VH) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from executive capacity

* Says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from an executive capacity Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uQ1MZ0) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms gets members' nod for demerger of Balaji Motion Pictures' film produciton business

* Gets members' nod for demerger of unit Balaji Motion Pictures' film produciton business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More BLTE.NS Market Views