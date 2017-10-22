Blue Label Telecoms Ltd (BLUJ.J)
BLUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,694.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Mon, Aug 7 2017
BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says Cell C recapitalisation fully implemented
* CELL C RECAPITALISATION HAS BEEN FULLY IMPLEMENTED, RESULTING IN CELL C'S NET BORROWINGS BEING REDUCED TO BELOW R6 BILLION
BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms' unit to buy 3G Mobile for 1.9 bln rand
* Unit TPC concluded an agreement with 3G Mobile Proprietary Limited in terms of which TPC will acquire 100 pct of 3G for 1.9 billion rand
BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS says would no longer be investing directly in Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* Net 1 ueps technologies inc - net1 board statement on termination of blue label subscription agreement
