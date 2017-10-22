Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur SA (BMCE.CS)
BMCE.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
205.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
205.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-4.00 (-1.91%)
null-4.00 (-1.91%)
Prev Close
null209.00
null209.00
Open
null209.00
null209.00
Day's High
null209.00
null209.00
Day's Low
null205.00
null205.00
Volume
15,632
15,632
Avg. Vol
41,856
41,856
52-wk High
null234.95
null234.95
52-wk Low
null195.00
null195.00
Fitch: African Expansion Weighs on Moroccan Bank Credit Profiles
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Moroccan banks' ambitions to further expand across Africa are a drag on their credit profile, at least in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. Moroccan banks that establish or acquire banks in markets with lower sovereign ratings are exposed to the large portfolios of local government bonds that these subsidiaries will typically hold. In most African markets, domestic sovereign bonds are rated several notches lower
