Edition:
United States

B&M European Value Retail SA (BMEB.L)

BMEB.L on London Stock Exchange

400.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.30 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
401.00
Open
403.00
Day's High
403.00
Day's Low
397.90
Volume
3,301,793
Avg. Vol
3,737,224
52-wk High
403.00
52-wk Low
218.40

Select another date:

Mon, Jul 24 2017

Shares in Britain's B&M rise on report Asda eyeing takeover bid

LONDON Shares in British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail rose as much as 5.3 percent on Monday after a report that Asda, the UK supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, was considering 4.4 billion pound ($5.7 billion) takeover bid.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Shares in Britain's B&M rise on report Asda eyeing takeover bid

LONDON, July 24 Shares in British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail rose as much as 5.3 percent on Monday after a report that Asda, the UK supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, was considering 4.4 billion pound ($5.7 billion) takeover bid.

Shares in Britain's B&M rise on report Asda eyeing takeover bid

LONDON, July 24 Shares in British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail rose as much as 5.3 percent on Monday after a report that Asda, the UK supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, was considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover.

Asda eyeing 4.4 billion pound bid for B&M: Sunday Times

LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores , is considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover of B&M European Value Retail , the discount retailer run by the billionaire Arora brothers, The Sunday Times reported.

UPDATE 1-Asda eyeing 4.4 bln stg bid for B&M -Sunday Times

LONDON, July 22 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, is considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover of B&M European Value Retail , the discount retailer run by the billionaire Arora brothers, The Sunday Times reported.

Asda eyeing 4.4 bln stg bid for B&M - Sunday Times

LONDON, July 22 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, is considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover of B&M European Value Retail , the discount retailer run by the billionaire Arora brothers, The Sunday Times reported.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More BMEB.L Market Views