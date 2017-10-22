B&M European Value Retail SA (BMEB.L)

UPDATE 1-Shares in Britain's B&M rise on report Asda eyeing takeover bid LONDON, July 24 Shares in British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail rose as much as 5.3 percent on Monday after a report that Asda, the UK supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, was considering 4.4 billion pound ($5.7 billion) takeover bid.

