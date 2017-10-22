Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)
BMO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
98.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
98.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.31 (+0.31%)
$0.31 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$98.45
$98.45
Open
$98.61
$98.61
Day's High
$99.17
$99.17
Day's Low
$98.57
$98.57
Volume
1,185,961
1,185,961
Avg. Vol
1,361,250
1,361,250
52-wk High
$104.15
$104.15
52-wk Low
$83.58
$83.58
Select another date:
Wed, May 24 2017
UPDATE 3-BMO sees softening in Toronto housing market
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)
BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date:
- My Bet? Canadian Banks
- IFRS9: What Banks shareholders should know
- Resource Sector Digest: Production Delays Are Very Common In The Mining Sector!
- JPMorgan Is Setting Up For Another Move Higher
- Bank Of America: Why You Can Bank On $29
- Individual Stocks Vs. ETFs - Which Will Fulfill Jeff's Early Retirement Dreams? (Part 1 Of 2)