Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

BMO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

98.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.31 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$98.45
Open
$98.61
Day's High
$99.17
Day's Low
$98.57
Volume
1,185,961
Avg. Vol
1,361,250
52-wk High
$104.15
52-wk Low
$83.58

Wed, May 24 2017

UPDATE 3-BMO sees softening in Toronto housing market

* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92

* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

