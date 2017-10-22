Edition:
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG.DE)

BMWG.DE on Xetra

86.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.11 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
€87.41
Open
€87.66
Day's High
€87.80
Day's Low
€86.22
Volume
2,105,118
Avg. Vol
1,584,366
52-wk High
€91.76
52-wk Low
€73.40

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Fair secures offers for nearly $1 bln capital from investment banks, Sherpa Capital-led entity‍​‍​

* Secures offers for nearly $1 billion in capital from investment banks, and Sherpa capital-led entity

BMW raided in cartel investigation as Daimler claims immunity

MUNICH/BRUSSELS BMW's headquarters were raided by European Union officials investigating an alleged cartel among German carmakers, it said on Friday, as rival Daimler claimed whistleblower status in an effort to avoid fines.

China's Great Wall says in talks with BMW for Mini cooperation, no JV signed yet

BMW, Great Wall confirm Chinese Mini production talks

MUNICH/SHANGHAI Luxury German carmaker BMW is in talks to produce its Mini models in China in partnership with Great Wall Motor Co. , the Chinese carmaker said on Friday.

BRIEF-Great Wall Motor clarifies press article on co approaching BMW for establishing JV

* Press article states co approaching BMW for establishing jv & to outsoure manufacture of mini brand vehicles in China to co

BRIEF-BMW September group deliveries up 0.8 pct

* Says September group deliveries up 0.8 percent at 239,764 vehicles

Canada's Magna joins BMW, Intel self-driving car project

Oct 10 Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

BRIEF-Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology

* Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market Source text - () Further company coverage:

