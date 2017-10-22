Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)

Saudi's BahriBollore Logistics joint venture to start operations by year-end RIYADH Saudi Arabia's Bahri, the world's largest owner and operator of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), aims to start operating its joint venture with French logistics firm Bollore by the end of the year, an executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

BRIEF-BFCM and Mutuelles Investissement say they filed squeeze-out offer for shares of CIC * SAY THEY FILED SQUEEZE-OUT OFFER FOR SHARES OF CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL SA

BRIEF-IDI and RAISE Investissement to help restructure Groupe Mériguet * ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE EXCLUSIVE ENTRY WITH RAISE INVESTISSEMENT IN THE CAPITAL OF GROUPE MERIGUET TO REORGANIZE THE COMPANY TOGETHER WITH MANAGEMENT

Vivendi to make full offer for Havas after buying out Bollore stake PARIS Vivendi has bought the Bollore group's majority stake in advertising company Havas and will follow up with a full buyout offer, it said on Monday.

Vivendi to make full offer for Havas after buying out Bollore stake PARIS, July 3 Vivendi has bought the Bollore group's majority stake in advertising company Havas and will follow up with a full buyout offer, it said on Monday.

BRIEF-BFCM and Mutuelles Investissement to file tender offer for shares of CIC June 6 BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE DU CRÉDIT MUTUEL (BFCM) AND MUTUELLES INVESTISSEMENT:

BRIEF-Vivendi signs agreement with Bollore Group to buy a 60 pct stake in Havas * Vivendi says signs the agreement with the Bollore Group to purchase Bollore's 60 pct stake in Havas

Bollore lines up son Yannick to take over at Vivendi PUTEAUX, France Vincent Bollore said on Thursday he wanted his son Yannick to eventually take over as chief executive of Vivendi, the French media group where Bollore is chairman and leading shareholder.